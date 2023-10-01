Foire d’automne Esplanade Victor Lanoux La Chapelle-Taillefert, 1 octobre 2023, La Chapelle-Taillefert.

La Chapelle-Taillefert,Creuse

Marché aux plants et aux arbres, marché artisanal, vide-grenier, exposition de voitures d’époque.

Restauration sur place..

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. .

Esplanade Victor Lanoux

La Chapelle-Taillefert 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Plant and tree market, craft market, garage sale, vintage car show.

Catering on site.

Mercado de plantas y árboles, mercado de artesanía, venta de garaje, exposición de coches antiguos.

Catering in situ.

Setzlings- und Baummarkt, Kunsthandwerkermarkt, Flohmarkt, Ausstellung von Oldtimern.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

