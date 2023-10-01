Foire d’automne Esplanade Victor Lanoux La Chapelle-Taillefert
Foire d’automne Esplanade Victor Lanoux La Chapelle-Taillefert, 1 octobre 2023, La Chapelle-Taillefert.
La Chapelle-Taillefert,Creuse
Marché aux plants et aux arbres, marché artisanal, vide-grenier, exposition de voitures d’époque.
Restauration sur place..
2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. .
Esplanade Victor Lanoux
La Chapelle-Taillefert 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Plant and tree market, craft market, garage sale, vintage car show.
Catering on site.
Mercado de plantas y árboles, mercado de artesanía, venta de garaje, exposición de coches antiguos.
Catering in situ.
Setzlings- und Baummarkt, Kunsthandwerkermarkt, Flohmarkt, Ausstellung von Oldtimern.
Verpflegung vor Ort.
