Odyssée : May B Esplanade Robert Badinter Périgueux, 18 janvier 2024, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

La force et la puissance de ce spectacle créé en 1981 restent intactes. May B a marqué l’histoire de la création théâtrale et chorégraphique et cette œuvre lyrico-grotesque continue de fasciner. Inspirée par l’œuvre de Samuel Beckett, Maguy Marin médite ici sur l’absurdité de nos destins humains, avec la cruauté de l’humour lucide et une totale liberté narrative..

2024-01-18 fin : 2024-01-18 . EUR.

Esplanade Robert Badinter Théâtre L’Odyssée

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The force and power of this show, created in 1981, remain intact. May B has left its mark on the history of theatrical and choreographic creation, and this lyrico-grotesque work continues to fascinate. Inspired by the work of Samuel Beckett, Maguy Marin meditates here on the absurdity of our human destinies, with the cruelty of lucid humor and total narrative freedom.

La fuerza y el poder de este espectáculo, creado en 1981, permanecen intactos. May B ha dejado su huella en la historia del teatro y de la coreografía, y esta obra lírico-grotesca sigue fascinando. Inspirándose en la obra de Samuel Beckett, Maguy Marin medita aquí sobre el absurdo de nuestros destinos humanos, con la crueldad del humor lúcido y una total libertad narrativa.

Die Kraft und Stärke dieses 1981 uraufgeführten Stücks ist nach wie vor ungebrochen. May B hat die Geschichte der Theater- und Choreographiekreationen geprägt und dieses lyrisch-groteske Werk fasziniert weiterhin. Inspiriert von Samuel Becketts Werk, meditiert Maguy Marin hier über die Absurdität unserer menschlichen Schicksale, mit der Grausamkeit des klaren Humors und einer völligen erzählerischen Freiheit.

