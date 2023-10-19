Odyssée : Grupo Compay Segundo Esplanade Robert Badinter Périgueux, 19 octobre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

Un concert exceptionnel vous attend pour une ambiance caliente, l’occasion pour ce groupe de partager avec vous une musique qui se prête aussi bien à la danse qu’à l’écoute et aux rêves..

2023-10-19 fin : 2023-10-19 . EUR.

Esplanade Robert Badinter Théâtre L’Odyssée

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An exceptional concert awaits you in a caliente atmosphere, the opportunity for this group to share with you a music that lends itself as much to dancing as to listening and dreaming.

Le espera un concierto excepcional en un ambiente cálido, la oportunidad para este grupo de compartir con usted una música que se presta tanto a bailar como a escuchar y soñar.

Es erwartet Sie ein außergewöhnliches Konzert in einer caliente Atmosphäre. Diese Gruppe hat die Gelegenheit, mit Ihnen eine Musik zu teilen, die sich sowohl zum Tanzen als auch zum Zuhören und Träumen eignet.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT Communal de Périgueux