Biennale des Beaux-Arts du Périgord Esplanade Robert Badinter Périgueux, 14 octobre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

La Sté des beaux-Arts du Périgord présente son 86eme Salon Biennal au théâtre de Périgueux.

70 artistes, peintres, sculpteurs et photographes ont été sélectionnés pour exposer 171 oeuvres.

Cette année la SBAP a le privilège d’accueillir comme invité d’honneur, Andrew Gifford, peintre anglais de renommée internationale, amoureux du Périgord, Il nous proposera ses oeuvres réalisées spécialement pour cet évènement.

Durant ce salon de nombreuses animations seront proposées pour tout public.

Le vernissage aura lieu le 14 Oct à 18h au théâtre de l’Odyssée.

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-28 18:00:00. EUR.

Esplanade Robert Badinter Théâtre L’Odyssée

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Périgord Fine Arts Society presents its 86th Biennial Salon at the Périgueux theater.

70 artists, painters, sculptors and photographers have been selected to exhibit 171 works.

This year, SBAP has the privilege of welcoming as its guest of honor Andrew Gifford, an internationally-renowned English painter and lover of Périgord, who will be exhibiting works created especially for the event.

During the show, a wide range of activities will be on offer for the general public.

The vernissage will take place on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Odyssée theater

La Sociedad de Bellas Artes del Périgord presenta su 86º Salón Bienal en el teatro de Périgueux.

70 artistas, pintores, escultores y fotógrafos han sido seleccionados para exponer 171 obras.

Este año, la SBAP tiene el privilegio de acoger como invitado de honor a Andrew Gifford, pintor inglés de fama internacional y amante del Périgord, que expondrá obras creadas especialmente para este evento.

Durante la exposición, se ofrecerá al público una amplia gama de actividades.

El preestreno tendrá lugar el 14 de octubre a las 18:00 en el teatro Odyssée

Die Sté des beaux-Arts du Périgord präsentiert ihren 86. zweijährlichen Salon im Theater von Périgueux.

70 Künstler, Maler, Bildhauer und Fotografen wurden ausgewählt, um 171 Werke auszustellen.

Dieses Jahr hat die SBAP das Privileg, Andrew Gifford, einen international bekannten englischen Maler und Liebhaber des Périgord, als Ehrengast begrüßen zu dürfen. Er wird uns seine Werke vorstellen, die er speziell für diese Veranstaltung geschaffen hat.

Während der Messe werden zahlreiche Veranstaltungen für alle Besucher angeboten.

Die Vernissage findet am 14. Oktober um 18 Uhr im Odyssée-Theater statt

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT Communal de Périgueux