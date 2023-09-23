SOIRÉE D’OUVERTURE 2ÈME SAISON « LES RUGISSANTES » Esplanade Louvière Félines-Minervois, 23 septembre 2023, Félines-Minervois.

Félines-Minervois,Hérault

Une soirée d’ouverture dans la couleur de la saison !

Cette année, pas mal de musique au programme.

Slap’n Tap et son rock’n roll acoustique,

Les histoires animées de Franck Dautais et sa remorque automatique

« Bien reprenons » du Détachement International du Muertococo.

Restauration et bar sur place

Prix Libre

Repli au Cellier en cas de pluie.

2023-09-23 19:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . .

Esplanade Louvière

Félines-Minervois 34210 Hérault Occitanie



An opening night in the color of the season!

This year, there’s plenty of music on the program.

Slap’n Tap and its acoustic rock’n roll,

The animated stories of Franck Dautais and his automatic trailer

« Bien reprenons » by the Détachement International du Muertococo.

Catering and bar on site

Prix Libre

Fallback to the Cellar in case of rain

Una colorida apertura de la temporada

El programa de este año está repleto de música.

Slap’n Tap y su rock’n roll acústico,

Las historias animadas de Franck Dautais y su tráiler automático

« Bien reprenons » del Détachement International du Muertococo.

Catering y bar in situ

Precio gratuito

Traslado a la Bodega en caso de lluvia

Ein Eröffnungsabend in der Farbe der Saison!

Dieses Jahr steht ziemlich viel Musik auf dem Programm.

Slap’n Tap und ihr akustischer Rock’n Roll,

Die animierten Geschichten von Franck Dautais und seinem automatischen Anhänger

« Bien reprenons » des Internationalen Muertococo-Detachements.

Verpflegung und Bar vor Ort

Freier Preis

Ausweichen in den Cellier bei Regen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC