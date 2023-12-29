La galerie d’art Delobel présente une exposition de Pascal Benoit Esplanade Lofi Ouistreham, 29 décembre 2023, Ouistreham.

Ouistreham,Calvados

Pascal Benoît est un peintre normand en totale connexion avec la nature, et il en fait sa principale source d’inspiration..

Vendredi 2023-12-29 fin : 2024-01-04 . .

Esplanade Lofi Galerie d’art Delobel

Ouistreham 14150 Calvados Normandie



Pascal Benoît is a painter from Normandy who is totally in touch with nature, and uses it as his main source of inspiration.

Pascal Benoît es un pintor normando totalmente en contacto con la naturaleza, que utiliza como principal fuente de inspiración.

Pascal Benoît ist ein Maler aus der Normandie, der in völliger Verbindung mit der Natur steht und sie zu seiner wichtigsten Inspirationsquelle macht.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité