Biba & Weleda Summer Tour Esplanade Langlois La Ciotat, 7 juillet 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Biba & Weleda Summer Tour fait étape à La Ciotat pour une exceptionnelle journée d’animations autour du bien-être et de la détente.

Pour la 1ère fois, Biba et Weleda lancent leur tournée des plages à travers un circuit de 6 villes..

2023-07-07 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-07 19:00:00. .

Esplanade Langlois

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Biba & Weleda Summer Tour stops off at La Ciotat for an exceptional day of events focusing on well-being and relaxation.

For the 1st time, Biba and Weleda are launching their beach tour in 6 towns.

Biba & Weleda Summer Tour hacen escala en La Ciotat para una jornada excepcional centrada en el bienestar y la relajación.

Por primera vez, Biba y Weleda lanzan su gira playera con un recorrido por 6 ciudades.

Die Biba & Weleda Summer Tour macht in La Ciotat Halt und bietet einen außergewöhnlichen Tag voller Animationen rund um Wellness und Entspannung.

Zum ersten Mal starten Biba und Weleda ihre Strandtour mit einer Rundreise durch sechs Städte.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat