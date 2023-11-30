La Nuit du Japon 日本 Esplanade Jean-Marie Louvel Caen, 30 novembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Découvre la bibliothèque Alexis-de-Tocqueville come tu ne l’as jamais vue, pour une nuit consacrée au Japon !

Mets ton costume et viens savourer son univers délirant, excentrique et coloré ! Au programme 番組内では :Des ateliers cuisineDes concours de manipulation de baguettesDu sport : aikido et jujitsuUn concours de cosplayUn karaokéDe la création et de la customisation d’objetsDes ateliers de dessin/manga et de calligraphieDu speed-bookingDes jeux de sociétéDes jeux-vidéosDes blind test d’animésDes stands de préventionDu maquillage et des tatouages éphémèresEt bien sûr… une borne à selfie !

そこで会いましょうSokode aimashō ?

Les « Nuits de… » est un dispositif de soirées participatives, ludiques et décalées à destination des jeunes, proposé par la Ville de Caen..

2023-11-30 18:00:00

Esplanade Jean-Marie Louvel Rue de Suède et Norvège

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



Discover the Alexis-de-Tocqueville library as you’ve never seen it before, for a night dedicated to Japan!

Put on your costume and come and enjoy its wild, eccentric and colorful universe! On the program ?????:Cooking workshopsChopstick-handling competitionsSports: aikido and jujitsuA cosplay competitionKaraokeCreation and customization of objectsDrawing/manga and calligraphy workshopsSpeed-bookingBoard gamesVideo gamesAnime blind testsPrevention boothsMake-up and ephemeral tattoosAnd of course… a selfie booth!

?????????Sokode aimash?

The « Nuits de… » is a series of participative, fun and offbeat evenings for young people, organized by the City of Caen.

Descubra la biblioteca Alexis-de-Tocqueville como nunca antes la había visto, en una noche dedicada a Japón

Ponte tu disfraz y ven a disfrutar de su mundo loco, excéntrico y colorido En el programa ?????:Talleres de cocinaConcursos de palillosDeportes: aikido y jujitsuUn concurso de cosplayKaraokeTalleres de diseño y personalización de objetosDibujo/manga y caligrafíaSpeed-bookingJuegos de mesaVideojuegosAnime a ciegasPuestos de prevenciónMaquillaje y tatuajes efímerosY por supuesto… ¡una cabina selfie!

?????????¿Sokode aimash?

Las « Nuits de… » son una serie de veladas participativas, lúdicas y desenfadadas dirigidas a los jóvenes, organizadas por el Ayuntamiento de Caen.

Entdecke die Bibliothek Alexis-de-Tocqueville, wie du sie noch nie zuvor gesehen hast, für eine Nacht, die Japan gewidmet ist!

Zieh dein Kostüm an und genieße die verrückte, exzentrische und farbenfrohe Welt Japans! Auf dem Programm ?????:KochworkshopsWettbewerbe im Umgang mit EssstäbchenSport: Aikido und JujitsuCosplay-WettbewerbKaraokeDesign und Anpassung von ObjektenZeichen-/Manga- und Kalligraphie-WorkshopsSpeed-BookingGesellschaftsspieleVideospieleAnime-BlindtestsPräventionsständeSchminken und vergängliche TattoosUnd natürlich… eine Selfie-Säule!

?????????Sokode aimash? ?

Die « Nuits de… » (Nächte der…) sind eine Reihe von partizipativen, spielerischen und schrägen Abenden für Jugendliche, die von der Stadt Caen angeboten werden.

