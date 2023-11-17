Arnaud Guérin – Projection & conférence | Les Boréales Esplanade Jean-Marie Louvel Caen, 17 novembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Le géologue caennais Arnaud Guérin, également écrivain, photographe et réalisateur, s’offre une parenthèse Boréales pour parler de l’Islande et ses volcans.

Un récit passionnant sur le passé et l’avenir de l’île… et du monde.

Entrée dans la limite des places disponibles.

En partenariat avec la Ville de Caen pour Croq’Festival.

Esplanade Jean-Marie Louvel Hôtel de Ville

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



Caen-based geologist Arnaud Guérin, who is also a writer, photographer and film-maker, takes a break from the Boréales to talk about Iceland and its volcanoes.

A fascinating account of the past and future of the island? and the world.

Admission subject to availability.

In partnership with the City of Caen for Croq’Festival.

El geólogo de Caen Arnaud Guérin, que también es escritor, fotógrafo y cineasta, hace una pausa en las Boréales para hablar de Islandia y sus volcanes.

Un relato fascinante sobre el pasado y el futuro de la isla… y del mundo.

Entrada sujeta a disponibilidad.

En colaboración con la ciudad de Caen para el Croq’Festival.

Der Geologe Arnaud Guérin aus Caen, der auch als Schriftsteller, Fotograf und Filmemacher tätig ist, hat sich eine Boreales-Pause gegönnt, um über Island und seine Vulkane zu sprechen.

Ein spannender Bericht über die Vergangenheit und die Zukunft der Insel und der Welt.

Der Eintritt ist abhängig von den verfügbaren Plätzen.

In Partnerschaft mit der Stadt Caen für Croq’Festival.

