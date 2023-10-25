FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES » – EN VOYAGE AVEC LA BIBLIAMBULE Esplanade François Mitterrand Boujan-sur-Libron Catégories d’Évènement: Boujan-sur-Libron

Hérault FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES » – EN VOYAGE AVEC LA BIBLIAMBULE Esplanade François Mitterrand Boujan-sur-Libron, 25 octobre 2023, Boujan-sur-Libron. Boujan-sur-Libron,Hérault En voyage avec la bibliambule, participez à ce petit moment lecture en famille. A partir de 3 ans..

Esplanade François Mitterrand

Boujan-sur-Libron 34760 Hérault Occitanie



Join the bibliambule on a family reading trip. Ages 3 and up. Únete a la bibliambula en un viaje de lectura en familia. A partir de 3 años. Auf der Reise mit der Bibliambule nehmen Sie an dieser kleinen Lesezeit für die ganze Familie teil. Ab 3 Jahren.

Esplanade François Mitterrand Boujan-sur-Libron Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/boujan-sur-libron/