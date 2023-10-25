FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES » – EN VOYAGE AVEC LA BIBLIAMBULE Esplanade François Mitterrand Boujan-sur-Libron
FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P'TITES ZOREILLES » – EN VOYAGE AVEC LA BIBLIAMBULE
25 octobre 2023
Boujan-sur-Libron
Boujan-sur-Libron,Hérault
En voyage avec la bibliambule, participez à ce petit moment lecture en famille.
A partir de 3 ans..
Esplanade François Mitterrand
Boujan-sur-Libron 34760 Hérault Occitanie
Join the bibliambule on a family reading trip.
Ages 3 and up.
Únete a la bibliambula en un viaje de lectura en familia.
A partir de 3 años.
Auf der Reise mit der Bibliambule nehmen Sie an dieser kleinen Lesezeit für die ganze Familie teil.
Ab 3 Jahren.
