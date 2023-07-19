FESTIVAL LES RICOCHETS – CARTE BLANCHE AUX ARTISANS RÊVEURS – CLOWN/DANCE Esplanade du centre commercial Fontenay-le-Comte, 19 juillet 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Sous la guinguette du conseil citoyen, venez profiter d’une mise en appétit entre clown et danse !.

2023-07-19 fin : 2023-07-19 22:00:00. .

Esplanade du centre commercial Rue du Moulin Liot

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Under the guinguette of the citizen council, come and enjoy an appetizer of clowning and dancing!

Bajo la guinguette del consejo ciudadano, ¡venga a disfrutar de un aperitivo de payasadas y bailes!

Unter der Guinguette des Bürgerrats gibt es eine Appetitanregung zwischen Clown und Tanz!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Vendée Expansion