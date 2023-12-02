Repas dansant Esplanade de la Liberté Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac, 1 décembre 2023, Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac.

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac,Dordogne

Repas dansant sur le thème des années 80, animé par Thierry Combeau. Une tombola sera organisée au profit du Téléthon..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

Esplanade de la Liberté Salle des fêtes

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Meal and dance on the theme of the 80s, hosted by Thierry Combeau. A tombola will be organized in aid of the Telethon.

Comida y baile sobre el tema de los años 80, a cargo de Thierry Combeau. Se organizará una tómbola a beneficio del Teletón.

Tanzmahl mit dem Thema der 80er Jahre, moderiert von Thierry Combeau. Eine Tombola wird zugunsten des Telethon veranstaltet.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère