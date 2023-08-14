Atelier Cirque Esplanade de la liberté Capbreton, 14 août 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Avec l’école de cirque GALAPRINI.

Places limités // trois créneaux possibles 18h30/19h/19h30

Inscription obligatoire 24h avant par mail à inscriptions@capbreton.fr

Gratuit // à partir de 7 ans.

2023-08-14

Esplanade de la liberté

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized by the town hall and the association « Alex Galaprini ».

3 times available: 6:30 pm., 7 p.m, 7:30 p.m.

Free. Children accepted starting from 7 years old. Inscription mandatory before the 1st of August: inscriptions@capbreton.fr

Organizado por el ayuntamiento, en colaboración con la asociación « Alex Galaprini ».

6h30, 7h, o 7h30 de la tarde.

Inscripción obligatoria antes el 01 de augusto: inscriptions@capbreton.fr

Gratuito – a partir de 7 años.

Mit der Zirkusschule GALAPRINI.

Begrenzte Plätze // drei mögliche Zeitfenster 18.30/19.00/19.30 Uhr

Anmeldung 24 Stunden vorher per E-Mail an inscriptions@capbreton.fr erforderlich

Kostenlos // ab 7 Jahren

