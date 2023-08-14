Atelier Cirque Esplanade de la liberté Capbreton
Avec l’école de cirque GALAPRINI.
Places limités // trois créneaux possibles 18h30/19h/19h30
Inscription obligatoire 24h avant par mail à inscriptions@capbreton.fr
Gratuit // à partir de 7 ans.
Organized by the town hall and the association « Alex Galaprini ».
3 times available: 6:30 pm., 7 p.m, 7:30 p.m.
Free. Children accepted starting from 7 years old. Inscription mandatory before the 1st of August: inscriptions@capbreton.fr
Organizado por el ayuntamiento, en colaboración con la asociación « Alex Galaprini ».
6h30, 7h, o 7h30 de la tarde.
Inscripción obligatoria antes el 01 de augusto: inscriptions@capbreton.fr
Gratuito – a partir de 7 años.
Mit der Zirkusschule GALAPRINI.
Begrenzte Plätze // drei mögliche Zeitfenster 18.30/19.00/19.30 Uhr
Anmeldung 24 Stunden vorher per E-Mail an inscriptions@capbreton.fr erforderlich
Kostenlos // ab 7 Jahren
