FESTIVAL PRECAIRE – La motivation Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Aubusson, 11 août 2023, Aubusson.

Aubusson,Creuse

La motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu’on voudrait

Solo humoristique orienté vers l’emploi, désorienté par un lapin

Alice est responsable de la communication au sein d’une agence d’orientation scolaire et professionnelle. Ce matin (un lapin), Alice doit incarner la mascotte du cabinet : un lapin blanc, symbole d’agilité et de croissance exponentielle. Mais en revêtant l’adorable costume, Alice passe de l’autre côté du marché…

Prix libre, à partir de 10 ans

Durée : 1h10

Réservation conseillée au 07 73 38 48 32.

2023-08-11 fin : 2023-08-11 20:10:00. .

Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Place du nouveau marché

Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu?on voudrait

Humorous, job-oriented solo, disoriented by a rabbit

Alice is in charge of communications for an educational and career guidance agency. This morning (a bunny), Alice is asked to embody the firm?s mascot: a white rabbit, a symbol of agility and exponential growth. But by donning the adorable costume, Alice crosses over to the other side of the bargain…

Free admission, ages 10 and up

Running time: 1h10

Booking recommended on 07 73 38 48 32

Motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu?on voudrait

Espectáculo humorístico, orientado al trabajo en solitario, desorientado por un conejo

Alice es jefa de comunicación en una agencia de orientación educativa y profesional. Esta mañana (un conejo), Alice va a convertirse en la mascota de la empresa: un conejo blanco, símbolo de agilidad y crecimiento exponencial. Pero al ponerse el adorable disfraz, Alicia cruza al otro lado del mercado…

Entrada gratuita, a partir de 10 años

Duración: 1 hora y 10 minutos

Se recomienda reservar en el 07 73 38 48 32

Die Motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu’on voudrait

Humorvolles, beschäftigungsorientiertes Solo, das von einem Kaninchen verwirrt wird

Alice ist Kommunikationsmanagerin in einer Agentur für Bildungs- und Berufsberatung. Heute Morgen (ein Kaninchen) soll Alice das Maskottchen der Firma verkörpern: ein weißes Kaninchen, das für Agilität und exponentielles Wachstum steht. Doch als sie das niedliche Kostüm anzieht, gerät Alice auf die andere Seite des Marktes…

Preis frei, ab 10 Jahren

Dauer: 1 Std. 10 Min

Reservierung empfohlen unter 07 73 38 48 32

