La motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu’on voudrait
Solo humoristique orienté vers l’emploi, désorienté par un lapin
Alice est responsable de la communication au sein d’une agence d’orientation scolaire et professionnelle. Ce matin (un lapin), Alice doit incarner la mascotte du cabinet : un lapin blanc, symbole d’agilité et de croissance exponentielle. Mais en revêtant l’adorable costume, Alice passe de l’autre côté du marché…
Prix libre, à partir de 10 ans
Durée : 1h10
Réservation conseillée au 07 73 38 48 32.
2023-08-11
Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Place du nouveau marché
Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
La motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu?on voudrait
Humorous, job-oriented solo, disoriented by a rabbit
Alice is in charge of communications for an educational and career guidance agency. This morning (a bunny), Alice is asked to embody the firm?s mascot: a white rabbit, a symbol of agility and exponential growth. But by donning the adorable costume, Alice crosses over to the other side of the bargain…
Free admission, ages 10 and up
Running time: 1h10
Booking recommended on 07 73 38 48 32
Motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu?on voudrait
Espectáculo humorístico, orientado al trabajo en solitario, desorientado por un conejo
Alice es jefa de comunicación en una agencia de orientación educativa y profesional. Esta mañana (un conejo), Alice va a convertirse en la mascota de la empresa: un conejo blanco, símbolo de agilidad y crecimiento exponencial. Pero al ponerse el adorable disfraz, Alicia cruza al otro lado del mercado…
Entrada gratuita, a partir de 10 años
Duración: 1 hora y 10 minutos
Se recomienda reservar en el 07 73 38 48 32
Die Motivation – Cie Le dénouement qu’on voudrait
Humorvolles, beschäftigungsorientiertes Solo, das von einem Kaninchen verwirrt wird
Alice ist Kommunikationsmanagerin in einer Agentur für Bildungs- und Berufsberatung. Heute Morgen (ein Kaninchen) soll Alice das Maskottchen der Firma verkörpern: ein weißes Kaninchen, das für Agilität und exponentielles Wachstum steht. Doch als sie das niedliche Kostüm anzieht, gerät Alice auf die andere Seite des Marktes…
Preis frei, ab 10 Jahren
Dauer: 1 Std. 10 Min
Reservierung empfohlen unter 07 73 38 48 32
