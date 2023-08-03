FESTIVAL PRECAIRE – Wanted Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Aubusson, 3 août 2023, Aubusson.

Aubusson,Creuse

Wanted – Bruital Compagnie

Performance d’actrice et bruitages en direct…

WANTED est une parodie du western, entièrement mimée et sonorisée par une comédienne et un bruiteur. Il est la voix, elle est le corps, et à eux deux ils jouent tous les personnages du Far West. Avec une synchronisation précise, ils s’amusent

des clichés à la façon du cartoon et racontent entre les lignes du western une autre histoire, la leur, un peu absurde et un brin tragique.

Prix libre, à partir de 10 ans

Durée : 50 min

Réservation conseillée au 07 73 38 48 32.

Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Place du nouveau marché

Wanted – Bruital Compagnie

Acting performance and live sound effects…

WANTED is a parody of the western, entirely mimed and soundtracked by an actress and a noisemaker. He is the voice, she is the body, and between them they play all the characters of the Wild West. With precise synchronization, they play with clichés

clichés and tell another story, their own, a little absurd and a little tragic.

Free admission, ages 10 and up

Running time: 50 min

Reservations recommended on 07 73 38 48 32

Se busca – Bruital Compagnie

Actuación y efectos de sonido en directo…

WANTED es una parodia del western, totalmente mimetizada y sonorizada por una actriz y un ingeniero de sonido. Él es la voz, ella el cuerpo, y entre los dos interpretan a todos los personajes del Salvaje Oeste. Con una sincronización precisa, juegan con los clichés

juegan con los clichés de forma caricaturesca, y entre las líneas del Western cuentan otra historia, la suya propia, un poco absurda y un poco trágica.

Entrada gratuita, a partir de 10 años

Duración: 50 minutos

Se recomienda reservar en el 07 73 38 48 32

Wanted – Bruital Compagnie

Schauspielerische Leistung und Live-Geräusche…

WANTED ist eine Parodie auf den Western, die vollständig von einer Schauspielerin und einem Geräuschemacher gemimt und vertont wird. Er ist die Stimme, sie ist der Körper, und gemeinsam spielen sie alle Charaktere des Wilden Westens. Mit präziser Synchronisation spielen sie mit den

klischees in Cartoon-Manier und erzählen zwischen den Zeilen des Westerns eine andere Geschichte, ihre eigene, ein wenig absurd und ein wenig tragisch.

Preis frei, ab 10 Jahren

Dauer: 50 min

Reservierung empfohlen unter 07 73 38 48 32

