FESTIVAL PRECAIRE – Wanted Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Aubusson
FESTIVAL PRECAIRE – Wanted Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Aubusson, 3 août 2023, Aubusson.
Aubusson,Creuse
Wanted – Bruital Compagnie
Performance d’actrice et bruitages en direct…
WANTED est une parodie du western, entièrement mimée et sonorisée par une comédienne et un bruiteur. Il est la voix, elle est le corps, et à eux deux ils jouent tous les personnages du Far West. Avec une synchronisation précise, ils s’amusent
des clichés à la façon du cartoon et racontent entre les lignes du western une autre histoire, la leur, un peu absurde et un brin tragique.
Prix libre, à partir de 10 ans
Durée : 50 min
Réservation conseillée au 07 73 38 48 32.
2023-08-03 fin : 2023-08-03 19:50:00. .
Esplanade Charles de Gaulle Place du nouveau marché
Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Wanted – Bruital Compagnie
Acting performance and live sound effects…
WANTED is a parody of the western, entirely mimed and soundtracked by an actress and a noisemaker. He is the voice, she is the body, and between them they play all the characters of the Wild West. With precise synchronization, they play with clichés
clichés and tell another story, their own, a little absurd and a little tragic.
Free admission, ages 10 and up
Running time: 50 min
Reservations recommended on 07 73 38 48 32
Se busca – Bruital Compagnie
Actuación y efectos de sonido en directo…
WANTED es una parodia del western, totalmente mimetizada y sonorizada por una actriz y un ingeniero de sonido. Él es la voz, ella el cuerpo, y entre los dos interpretan a todos los personajes del Salvaje Oeste. Con una sincronización precisa, juegan con los clichés
juegan con los clichés de forma caricaturesca, y entre las líneas del Western cuentan otra historia, la suya propia, un poco absurda y un poco trágica.
Entrada gratuita, a partir de 10 años
Duración: 50 minutos
Se recomienda reservar en el 07 73 38 48 32
Wanted – Bruital Compagnie
Schauspielerische Leistung und Live-Geräusche…
WANTED ist eine Parodie auf den Western, die vollständig von einer Schauspielerin und einem Geräuschemacher gemimt und vertont wird. Er ist die Stimme, sie ist der Körper, und gemeinsam spielen sie alle Charaktere des Wilden Westens. Mit präziser Synchronisation spielen sie mit den
klischees in Cartoon-Manier und erzählen zwischen den Zeilen des Westerns eine andere Geschichte, ihre eigene, ein wenig absurd und ein wenig tragisch.
Preis frei, ab 10 Jahren
Dauer: 50 min
Reservierung empfohlen unter 07 73 38 48 32
Mise à jour le 2023-05-15 par OT Aubusson-Felletin