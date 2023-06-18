randonnée-agglomération découverte stade espeluche, 18 juin 2023, Espeluche.

Venez prendre un profond bol d’air avec cette randonnée originale rendez vous à 8h30 pour un départ fixé à 9h00.Un circuit proposé pour découvrir l’agglomération..

2023-06-18 à 08:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 . .

stade espeluche

Espeluche 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and take a deep breath of fresh air with this original hike, meeting at 8:30 a.m. for a departure at 9:00 a.m. A circuit proposed to discover the agglomeration.

Venga a respirar aire puro con esta original excursión, cita a las 8.30 h para salir a las 9 h. Circuito propuesto para descubrir la aglomeración.

Diese originelle Wanderung führt Sie um 8:30 Uhr in die Stadt, wo Sie um 9:00 Uhr starten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération