Soirée Poésie à Espédaillac Salle polyvalente, 9 août 2023, Espédaillac.
L’Oustal, commission patrimoine, vous propose une soirée poésie « poésie buissonnière »
Intermèdes musicaux par Nina et Guillaume.
2023-08-09 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-09 . EUR.
Salle polyvalente
Espédaillac 46320 Lot Occitanie
L’Oustal, heritage commission, offers you a poetry evening « poetry in the woods
Musical interludes by Nina and Guillaume
L’Oustal, comisión de patrimonio, propone una velada poética « poesía en el monte »
Interludios musicales de Nina y Guillaume
L’Oustal, Kommission für Kulturerbe, schlägt Ihnen einen Poesieabend « poésie buissonnière » vor
Musikalische Intermezzi von Nina und Guillaume
