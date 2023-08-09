mar 25 avril 2023
Soirée Poésie à Espédaillac

9 août 2023

Soirée Poésie à Espédaillac Salle polyvalente, 9 août 2023, Espédaillac.

L’Oustal, commission patrimoine, vous propose une soirée poésie « poésie buissonnière »
Intermèdes musicaux par Nina et Guillaume.
2023-08-09 à 21:00:00
Salle polyvalente
Espédaillac 46320 Lot Occitanie

L’Oustal, heritage commission, offers you a poetry evening « poetry in the woods
Musical interludes by Nina and Guillaume

L’Oustal, comisión de patrimonio, propone una velada poética « poesía en el monte »
Interludios musicales de Nina y Guillaume

L’Oustal, Kommission für Kulturerbe, schlägt Ihnen einen Poesieabend « poésie buissonnière » vor
Musikalische Intermezzi von Nina und Guillaume

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT Figeac

9 août 2023
,
Salle polyvalente
Salle polyvalente
Espédaillac
Lot
Salle polyvalente Espédaillac

