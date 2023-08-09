Soirée Poésie à Espédaillac Salle polyvalente, 9 août 2023, Espédaillac.

L’Oustal, commission patrimoine, vous propose une soirée poésie « poésie buissonnière »

Intermèdes musicaux par Nina et Guillaume.

2023-08-09 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-09 . EUR.

Salle polyvalente

Espédaillac 46320 Lot Occitanie



L’Oustal, heritage commission, offers you a poetry evening « poetry in the woods

Musical interludes by Nina and Guillaume

L’Oustal, comisión de patrimonio, propone una velada poética « poesía en el monte »

Interludios musicales de Nina y Guillaume

L’Oustal, Kommission für Kulturerbe, schlägt Ihnen einen Poesieabend « poésie buissonnière » vor

Musikalische Intermezzi von Nina und Guillaume

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT Figeac