Soirée Paëlla et Soirée Dansante le bourg, 13 juillet 2023, Espédaillac.

Le comité des fêtes vous convie à une soirée paëlla, (n’oubliez pas d’apporter vos couverts), suivie par une soirée dansante animée par l’orchestre Indess, puis Dj Brother System..

2023-07-13 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.

le bourg

Espédaillac 46320 Lot Occitanie



The festival committee invites you to a paella evening, (don’t forget to bring your cutlery), followed by a dance party animated by the Indess orchestra, then Dj Brother System.

La comisión de fiestas le invita a una velada de paella (no olvide traer los cubiertos), seguida de una fiesta de baile con la banda Indess y, a continuación, Dj Brother System.

Das Festkomitee lädt Sie zu einem Paella-Abend ein, (vergessen Sie nicht, Ihr Besteck mitzubringen), gefolgt von einem Tanzabend, der von der Band Indess und anschließend von Dj Brother System moderiert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT Figeac