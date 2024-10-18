Salon International d’Arts Plastiques Espcae Culturel Leclerc – Salle Le Meur – Lagord La Rochelle
Catégories d’Évènement:
Salon International d’Arts Plastiques Espcae Culturel Leclerc – Salle Le Meur – Lagord La Rochelle, vendredi 18 octobre 2024.
La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-10-18
fin : 2024-11-02
Le salon d’Arts Plastiques de La Rochelle organise la 4ème Exposition Internationale d’Arts Plastiques à la Salle de l’Oratoire – La Rochelle et à l’Espace Culturel Leclerc – Lagord.
.
Espcae Culturel Leclerc – Salle Le Meur – Lagord Salle de l’Oratoire – 6 bis rue Albert 1er
La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2024-01-06 par La Rochelle Tourisme