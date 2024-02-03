Eddy Ray Cooper Espass Rognac Rognac, samedi 3 février 2024.

Eddy Ray Cooper ♫♫♫ Samedi 3 février, 20h30 Espass Rognac 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-03T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T22:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-03T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T22:30:00+01:00

Réservation par SMS au 07 73 13 25 38

PAF : 10€

Eddy Ray Cooper a commencé sa carrière en 1989 et au travers de ses 8 albums, il a su imposer sa griffe dans un style qu’il qualifie de Western/Rockabilly. Avec sa voix de crooner et son jeu de guitare inventif, il rassemble un large public prêt à partager un moment fifties et convivial autour de son répertoire qui allie compositions et reprises de Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Townes van Zandt…Il est accompagné par les Travelers: Gil Zerbib à la basse et Roberto Ferrero à la batterie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LawjtcguNds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPbvJopvCTs

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Espass Rognac 99 bis bd Jean jaures 13340 Rognac Rognac 13340 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Eddy Ray Cooper », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Eddy Ray Cooper & the Travelers — 50’s Rock’n Roll nightnExtraits du concert ‘Promenade en fu00eate’ u00e0 Cagnes sur mer le 12 aou00fbt 2023. nMerci u00e0 Sky Organisation et au public ud83dude09nAvec Gil Zerbib u00e0 la basse et Roberto Clu00e9to u00e0 la batterie.n00:00 Rockabilly boogie – Johnny Burnetten00:59 Little quenee – Chuck Berryn02:00 Say mama – Gene Vincentn02:49 Cocaine blues – Johnny Cashn03:50 Nadine – Chuck Berryn04:56 Rock therapy – Johnny Burnetten05:38 Your true love – Carl Perkins », « type »: « video », « title »: « Eddy Ray Cooper & the Travelers – Promenade en fu00eate – Cagnes sur mer », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LawjtcguNds/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LawjtcguNds », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGsJaY29QKgL6UeLIZjrzDQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LawjtcguNds »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Eddy Ray Cooper », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Eddy Ray Cooper & the TravelersnExtrait du concert au Kiwanis days le 16 juin 23nBlack slacknRoberto Cleto : batterienGil Zerbib: basse », « type »: « video », « title »: « Eddy Ray Cooper & the Travelers au Kiwanis days », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nPbvJopvCTs/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPbvJopvCTs », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGsJaY29QKgL6UeLIZjrzDQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPbvJopvCTs »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]