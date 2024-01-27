INITTAB Espass Rognac Rognac

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

samedi 27 janvier 2024.

INITTAB ♫HARD ROCK♫ Samedi 27 janvier, 20h30 Espass Rognac 10€

2024-01-27T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T22:30:00+01:00
https://www.facebook.com/inittabvenin
https://youtu.be/Wrgjc0Xa36w?si=PySmOgh0xyA_SVXO
27 janvier 2024
13340
Espass Rognac
99 bis bd Jean jaures 13340 Rognac
Rognac
Bouches-du-Rhône
Espass Rognac Rognac
43.488047
5.232919
43.488047;5.232919

