Festival de Géologie ESPARROS Esparros, 10 août 2023, Esparros.

Esparros,Hautes-Pyrénées

19h : » Le gouffre d’Esparros face au changement climatique « .

Une conférence présentée par Bruno Lartiges, professeur à l’université Paul Sabatier à la tête du groupe d’études GEMS

sur le milieu souterrain et du programme DECACLIM sur les effets du changement climatique dans les grottes.

20h : Casse croûte paysan organisé par Lou Montagnou. Un apéro gourmand composé de produits locaux sera proposé au tarif de 12€ l’assiette (réservation obligatoire).

22h : Visite nocturne et exceptionnelle du Gouffre d’Esparros. Une visite exceptionnelle du Gouffre sera réalisée par Monsieur Lartiges en collaboration avec un guide. Ils proposeront de redécouvrir le Gouffre d’Esparros sous un autre angle.

RESERVATION OBLIGATOIRE VISITE LIMITÉE A 25 PERSONNES.

2023-08-10 19:00:00 fin : 2023-08-10 . .

ESPARROS à la salle des fêtes

Esparros 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



7pm: « Le gouffre d’Esparros face au changement climatique ».

A lecture presented by Bruno Lartiges, professor at Paul Sabatier University and head of the GEMS

study group on the underground environment and the DECACLIM program on the effects of climate change in caves.

8pm: Casse croûte paysan organized by Lou Montagnou. A gourmet aperitif featuring local produce will be available at 12? a plate (reservation essential).

10pm: Exceptional night-time visit to the Gouffre d’Esparros. Mr. Lartiges and a guide will offer an exceptional tour of the Gouffre. They will offer a new perspective on the Gouffre d’Esparros.

BOOKING ESSENTIAL VISIT LIMITED TO 25 PEOPLE

19.00 h: « El gouffre d’Esparros frente al cambio climático ».

Conferencia de Bruno Lartiges, profesor de la Universidad Paul Sabatier y responsable del grupo de estudio GEMS

sobre el medio subterráneo y del programa DECACLIM sobre los efectos del cambio climático en las cuevas.

20.00 h: Aperitivo campestre organizado por Lou Montagnou. Se ofrecerá un aperitivo gourmet con productos locales por 12? el plato (imprescindible reservar).

22.00 h: Visita nocturna especial al Gouffre d’Esparros. El Sr. Lartiges y un guía ofrecerán un recorrido excepcional por la sima. Ofrecerán a los visitantes la oportunidad de redescubrir el Gouffre d’Esparros desde un ángulo diferente.

IMPRESCINDIBLE RESERVAR VISITA LIMITADA A 25 PERSONAS

19 Uhr: « Der Gouffre d’Esparros im Angesicht des Klimawandels ».

Ein Vortrag von Bruno Lartiges, Professor an der Universität Paul Sabatier und Leiter der Studiengruppe GEMS

über die unterirdische Umwelt und des Programms DECACLIM über die Auswirkungen des Klimawandels in Höhlen.

20 Uhr: Casse Croûte Paysan, organisiert von Lou Montagnou. Ein Aperitif mit lokalen Produkten wird zum Preis von 12? pro Teller angeboten (Reservierung erforderlich).

22 Uhr: Nächtlicher und außergewöhnlicher Besuch des Gouffre d’Esparros. Eine außergewöhnliche Besichtigung der Schlucht wird von Monsieur Lartiges in Zusammenarbeit mit einem Führer durchgeführt. Sie werden den Gouffre d’Esparros aus einem anderen Blickwinkel wiederentdecken.

RESERVIERUNG ERFORDERLICH BESUCH AUF 25 PERSONEN BESCHRÄNKT

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65