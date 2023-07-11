Festival Yaka’Venir pour les enfants Espalion, 11 juillet 2023, Espalion.

Espalion,Aveyron

Le Festival Yaka’Venir propose des spectacles, ateliers, visites et jeux, gratuits pour les enfants. Animations offertes par la ville d’Espalion..

2023-07-11 fin : 2023-08-10 . EUR.

Espalion 12500 Aveyron Occitanie



The Yaka’Venir Festival offers free shows, workshops, visits and games for children. Activities offered by the town of Espalion.

El Festival Yaka’Venir ofrece espectáculos gratuitos, talleres, visitas y juegos para niños. Actividades ofrecidas por la ciudad de Espalion.

Das Festival Yaka’Venir bietet Aufführungen, Workshops, Besichtigungen und Spiele, die für Kinder kostenlos sind. Animationen werden von der Stadt Espalion angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT Terres d’Aveyron