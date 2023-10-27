Atelier de pratique photographique : Reflets Espaces jeunes Orthez, 27 octobre 2023, Orthez.

Orthez,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Avec l’artiste Safouane Ben Slama. Ce projet Reflets consiste à rencontrer un artiste et à expérimenter sa pratique photographique en sa compagnie autour de la thématique de l’eau.

Sortie photo au choix à l’océan ou à la montagne..

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 17:00:00. EUR.

Espaces jeunes Place du Foirail

Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With artist Safouane Ben Slama. This Reflets project involves meeting an artist and experimenting with his or her photographic practice around the theme of water.

Choice of photo outing to the ocean or mountains.

Con el artista Safouane Ben Slama. Este proyecto de Reflets consiste en conocer a un artista y experimentar con su práctica fotográfica en torno al tema del agua.

Puedes elegir entre un viaje fotográfico al océano o a la montaña.

Mit dem Künstler Safouane Ben Slama. Dieses Projekt Reflets besteht darin, einen Künstler zu treffen und in seiner Gesellschaft mit seiner fotografischen Praxis rund um das Thema Wasser zu experimentieren.

Fotoausflug nach Wahl an den Ozean oder in die Berge.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT Coeur de Béarn