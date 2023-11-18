Accueil des nouveaux habitants Espace Victor Hugo saint-jean Catégorie d’Évènement: Saint-Jean Accueil des nouveaux habitants Espace Victor Hugo saint-jean, 18 novembre 2023, saint-jean. Accueil des nouveaux habitants Samedi 18 novembre, 11h00 Espace Victor Hugo Inscription auprès de la mairie : 05 32 09 67 00 Espace Victor Hugo 4 chemin du bois de Saget, saint-jean saint-jean Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-18T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T13:00:00+01:00

2023-11-18T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T13:00:00+01:00 Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Saint-Jean Autres Lieu Espace Victor Hugo Adresse 4 chemin du bois de Saget, saint-jean Ville saint-jean Lieu Ville Espace Victor Hugo saint-jean latitude longitude 43.662576;1.497881

Espace Victor Hugo saint-jean https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-jean/