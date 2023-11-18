Accueil des nouveaux habitants Espace Victor Hugo saint-jean
Accueil des nouveaux habitants Samedi 18 novembre, 11h00 Espace Victor Hugo
Inscription auprès de la mairie : 05 32 09 67 00
Espace Victor Hugo 4 chemin du bois de Saget, saint-jean saint-jean
2023-11-18T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T13:00:00+01:00
