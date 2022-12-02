Concert téléthon: Rapapache Espace UGHETTI Aix-en-Provence
Concert téléthon: Rapapache Vendredi 2 décembre, 18h00 Espace UGHETTI
-2h de Techno:
-Ramone
https://soundcloud.com/antoine-codaccioni-769490105
-Sunny Flex
https://soundcloud.com/sunnyflex
-Genetik
https://soundcloud.com/user-375149267
Espace Ughetti, Route de Gardanne, 13080 Aix-en-Provence
Vendredi 2 décembre
18H00- 00H00
-Nous condamnons tout comportement déplacé et toutes formes de discriminations.
-D’autres activités sont prevus dans le weekend, pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez consulter le site de Luynois en Action:
https://www.luynois.fr/%C3%A9v%C3%A9nements/telethon-2022
