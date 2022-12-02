Concert téléthon: Rapapache Espace UGHETTI, 2 décembre 2022, Aix-en-Provence.

-2h de Techno:

-Ramone

https://soundcloud.com/antoine-codaccioni-769490105

-Sunny Flex

https://soundcloud.com/sunnyflex

-Genetik

Espace Ughetti, Route de Gardanne, 13080 Aix-en-Provence

Vendredi 2 décembre

18H00- 00H00

-Nous condamnons tout comportement déplacé et toutes formes de discriminations.

-D’autres activités sont prevus dans le weekend, pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez consulter le site de Luynois en Action:

https://www.luynois.fr/%C3%A9v%C3%A9nements/telethon-2022

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-02T18:00:00+01:00

2022-12-02T23:59:00+01:00

