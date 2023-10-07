Octobre rose : marche solidaire Espace socio-culturel Prigonrieux, 7 octobre 2023, Prigonrieux.

Prigonrieux,Dordogne

La Ville de Prigonrieux renouvelle une nouvelle fois sa volonté de soutenir la cause d’Octobre Rose par l’éclairage des bâtiments publics en rose, ainsi que la décoration sur la Commune.

Dans ce cadre, et comme chaque année, une marche solidaire est organisée le samedi 7 octobre. Le départ sera lancé à l’Espace Socio-Culturel de Prigonrieux à 9h, avec la possibilité d’acheter divers goodies en soutien à la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Arrivée au port de Bergerac vers 11h30 et collation offerte à l’arrivée.

L’association Prigo-Rando organise cette marche en collaboration avec la municipalité.

Retours en minibus possibles depuis Bergerac..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

Espace socio-culturel

Prigonrieux 24130 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The town of Prigonrieux is once again showing its support for the cause of Pink October by lighting up public buildings in pink, as well as decorating the town.

In this context, and as every year, a solidarity walk is organized on Saturday, October 7. The walk will start at the Espace Socio-Culturel in Prigonrieux at 9am, with the opportunity to buy various goodies in support of the fight against breast cancer. Arrival at the port of Bergerac around 11:30 am, with a snack offered on arrival.

The Prigo-Rando association is organizing this walk in collaboration with the municipality.

Return by minibus from Bergerac.

La ciudad de Prigonrieux renueva una vez más su compromiso de apoyar la causa del Octubre Rosa iluminando de rosa los edificios públicos y decorando la ciudad.

Como cada año, el sábado 7 de octubre se organizará una marcha en apoyo de esta causa. La marcha comenzará en el Espacio Socio-Cultural de Prigonrieux a las 9.00 h., y en ella se podrán comprar diversos productos para apoyar la lucha contra el cáncer de mama. Llegada al puerto de Bergerac en torno a las 11.30 horas, con un tentempié a la llegada.

La asociación Prigo-Rando organiza esta marcha en colaboración con el ayuntamiento.

Regreso en minibús desde Bergerac.

Die Stadt Prigonrieux erneuert erneut ihre Bereitschaft, die Sache des Rosa Oktobers durch die Beleuchtung öffentlicher Gebäude in Rosa sowie die Dekoration in der Gemeinde zu unterstützen.

In diesem Rahmen wird wie jedes Jahr am Samstag, den 7. Oktober, ein Solidaritätsmarsch organisiert. Der Start erfolgt um 9 Uhr am Espace Socio-Culturel in Prigonrieux, wo Sie verschiedene Goodies zur Unterstützung des Kampfes gegen Brustkrebs kaufen können. Ankunft im Hafen von Bergerac gegen 11:30 Uhr und kostenloser Imbiss bei der Ankunft.

Der Verein Prigo-Rando organisiert diese Wanderung in Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadtverwaltung.

Rückfahrt mit Minibussen ab Bergerac möglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides