Café Bonnes Nouvelles Espace Social Die, 20 octobre 2023, Die.

Die,Drôme

Échanger, autour d’un verre, des informations positives, s’enthousiasmer pour des projets novateurs…Partageons des actions qui ont des effets positifs sur nous, la société et l’environnement..

2023-10-20 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-20 16:30:00. .

Espace Social Place de l’évêché 26150 Die

Die 26150 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Sharing positive information over a drink, getting excited about innovative projects… Let’s share actions that have a positive impact on us, society and the environment.

Intercambiar información positiva tomando una copa, entusiasmarnos con proyectos innovadores… Compartamos acciones que tengan un impacto positivo sobre nosotros, la sociedad y el medio ambiente.

Tauschen Sie bei einem Glas positive Informationen aus, lassen Sie sich von innovativen Projekten begeistern…Teilen Sie Aktionen, die positive Auswirkungen auf uns, die Gesellschaft und die Umwelt haben.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Diois