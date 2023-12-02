Concert de fin d’année de JazzMania Espace Sévigné Lambesc, 2 décembre 2023, Lambesc.

Lambesc,Bouches-du-Rhône

À l’occasion de cette fin d’année, JAZZMANIA vous offre son nouveau concert de jazz gratuit à la salle Sévigné. Vous pourrez ainsi entendre et apprécier la vingtaine de musiciens qui compose ce Big Band..

2023-12-02 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 20:30:00. .

Espace Sévigné Place des Etats Généraux

Lambesc 13410 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



As the year draws to a close, JAZZMANIA presents a new free jazz concert at Salle Sévigné. You’ll be able to hear and appreciate the twenty or so musicians who make up this Big Band.

Con motivo del fin de año, JAZZMANIA ofrece un nuevo concierto de jazz gratuito en la Salle Sévigné. Podrá escuchar y apreciar a la veintena de músicos que componen esta Big Band.

Zum Jahresende bietet Ihnen JAZZMANIA ein neues kostenloses Jazzkonzert in der Salle Sévigné. So können Sie die zwanzig Musiker, die diese Big Band bilden, hören und genießen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Bureau municipal du Tourisme de Lambesc