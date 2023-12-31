RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE Espace Polyvalent Plainfinois Plainfaing, 31 décembre 2023, Plainfaing.

Plainfaing,Vosges

Nouvel an animé par DJ Max Animation.

Tarif hors boissons.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-31 23:59:00. 66 EUR.

Espace Polyvalent Plainfinois Place de l’église

Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est



New Year’s Eve entertainment by DJ Max Animation.

Price excluding drinks.

Nochevieja amenizada por DJ Max Animation.

Precio sin bebidas.

Silvester von DJ Max Animation unterhalten.

Preis ohne Getränke.

