Bal d’ halloween Espace Plantay Anneyron, 28 octobre 2023, Anneyron.

Anneyron,Drôme

Bal d’Halloween avec @DL Décibel sonorisation organisé par les conscrits..

2023-10-28 22:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

Espace Plantay

Anneyron 26140 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Halloween ball with @DL Décibel sound system organized by the conscrits.

Baile de Halloween con equipo de sonido @DL Décibel organizado por los reclutas.

Halloween-Ball mit @DL Décibel sonorisation organisiert von den Wehrpflichtigen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche