Bal intéractif et repas partagé – « La volubile Orchestre » Espace pêche et nature Pontarion, 6 août 2023, Pontarion.

Pontarion,Creuse

Collectif Ossi Mais Pakeu !

Dans le cadre de la restitution du diognostic sonore de territoire « De proche en proches ». La Volubile Orchestre est invité à improviser pour nous faire danser !

De tous les styles : du Rock à la Valse, du Raggae au Tango, de l’Afro beat au slow langoureux, du Rap au Paso Doble, de la House au Madison, de la Salsa au Métal.

Les textes et chansons, écrits par les habitants, parlent du fameux territoire de Ponthaurhilion sous Saintmarsat.*

Participation libre. Tout public.

*territoire imaginaire du portrait sonore mené par l’atelier SONAR[T] ..

2023-08-06 fin : 2023-08-06 21:00:00. .

Espace pêche et nature

Pontarion 23250 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Collectif Ossi Mais Pakeu !

As part of the « De proche en proches » regional sound diagnosis. La Volubile Orchestre is invited to improvise and make us dance!

From Rock to Waltz, from Raggae to Tango, from Afro beat to languorous slow, from Rap to Paso Doble, from House to Madison, from Salsa to Metal.

The lyrics and songs, written by the locals, speak of the famous Ponthaurhilion territory under Saintmarsat.*

Free admission. All ages.

*imaginary territory of the sound portrait conducted by the SONAR[T] workshop.

¡Colectivo Ossi Mais Pakeu !

En el marco del diagnóstico sonoro regional « De proche en proches ». ¡La Volubile Orchestre está invitada a improvisar para hacernos bailar!

Del Rock al Vals, del Raggae al Tango, del Afro beat al baile lento, del Rap al Paso Doble, del House a la Madison, de la Salsa al Metal.

Las letras y canciones, escritas por los lugareños, tratan sobre el famoso territorio de Ponthaurhilion bajo Saintmarsat.*

Entrada gratuita. Todas las edades.

*este es el territorio imaginario del retrato sonoro creado por el taller SONAR[T].

Kollektiv Ossi Mais Pakeu!

Im Rahmen der Rückgabe des territorialen Klangdiognostikums « De proche en proches ». La Volubile Orchestre ist eingeladen, zu improvisieren und uns zum Tanzen zu bringen!

Aus allen Stilrichtungen: von Rock bis Walzer, von Raggae bis Tango, von Afro Beat bis zum langsamen Schmachten, von Rap bis Paso Doble, von House bis Madison, von Salsa bis Metal.

Die Texte und Lieder, die von den Einwohnern geschrieben wurden, handeln von dem berühmten Gebiet Ponthaurhilion unter Saintmarsat.*

Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung frei. Für alle Altersgruppen.

*imaginäres Territorium des Klangporträts, das vom Atelier SONAR[T] geleitet wird.

