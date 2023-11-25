Dîner Dansant – Soirée Tropicale Espace Olféa Miremont, 25 novembre 2023, Miremont.

Dîner Dansant – Soirée Tropicale Samedi 25 novembre, 19h30 Espace Olféa Infos et réservation (obligatoire)

Soirée dansante sous le signe des Tropiques, avec repas réunionnais (un verre de punch offert, entrée, plat au choix, dessert, café) le samedi 25 novembre 2023 à partir de 19 heures 30 à l’Espace Olféa – ZI Pompignal à Miremont.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXfFRrIgL_-BPXumBS3lxPwKUkVM5k8VSzPMVotBaI3DlEpw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR19QqILnmcBTuTD5ebrsFoa_m_Jg1XLGCeLEAgWHen85yZyKRPNJyxBWfA

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00

