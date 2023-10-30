Animations « Light painting » Espace Odysselec – Centrale Nucléaire de Paluel Paluel, 30 octobre 2023, Paluel.

Paluel,Seine-Maritime

Animation « light painting » à l’espace Odyssélec de la centrale nucléaire à 10h

– Sur inscription au 02 35 57 69 99.

Lundi 2023-10-30 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-03

Espace Odysselec – Centrale Nucléaire de Paluel

Paluel 76450 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Light painting » animation at the Odyssélec space at the nuclear power plant at 10 a.m

? Registration on 02 35 57 69 99

Pintura luminosa en la zona Odyssélec de la central nuclear a las 10.00 horas

? Inscripción previa en el 02 35 57 69 99

Light Painting »-Animation im Odyssélec-Bereich des Kernkraftwerks um 10 Uhr

? Nach Anmeldung unter 02 35 57 69 99

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche