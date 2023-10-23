Animations « Light painting » Espace Odysselec – Centrale Nucléaire de Paluel Paluel
Animations « Light painting » Espace Odysselec – Centrale Nucléaire de Paluel Paluel, 23 octobre 2023, Paluel.
Paluel,Seine-Maritime
Animation « light painting » à l’espace Odyssélec de la centrale nucléaire à 10h
– Sur inscription au 02 35 57 69 99.
Lundi 2023-10-23 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-27 . .
Espace Odysselec – Centrale Nucléaire de Paluel
Paluel 76450 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Light painting » animation at the Odyssélec space at the nuclear power plant at 10 a.m
? Registration on 02 35 57 69 99
Pintura luminosa en la zona Odyssélec de la central nuclear a las 10.00 horas
? Inscripción previa en el 02 35 57 69 99
Light Painting »-Animation im Odyssélec-Bereich des Kernkraftwerks um 10 Uhr
? Nach Anmeldung unter 02 35 57 69 99
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche