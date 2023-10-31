AURA NIGHT : Horror Show w/ Kalki live, Aohna & Jack Monroe Espace Michel Croz -EMC2 Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 31 octobre 2023, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc,Haute-Savoie

AURA NIGHT : Horror Show // TECHNO & PSYTRANCE



Votre soirée la plus terrifiante de l’année est de retour !.

2023-10-31 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-01 01:00:00. EUR.

Espace Michel Croz -EMC2

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



AURA NIGHT: Horror Show // TECHNO & PSYTRANCE



Your most terrifying evening of the year is back!

AURA NIGHT: Espectáculo de terror // TECHNO & PSYTRANCE



¡Vuelve la noche más terrorífica del año!

AURA NIGHT : Horror Show // TECHNO & PSYTRANCE



Ihre gruseligste Party des Jahres ist wieder da!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc