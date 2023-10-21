Festival les Petits Asticots – Les Yeux de Taqqi Espace Michel Croz -EMC2 Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 21 octobre 2023, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc,Haute-Savoie

Taqqi, un jeune inuit aveugle, vit avec sa soeur auprès d’une grand-mère

acariâtre. Pour être un homme, il veut tuer un ours polaire, « veut voir, veut savoir, veut pouvoir ». Il se lance donc, avec son chien, à la quête du monde et du royaume des Grands..

Espace Michel Croz -EMC2

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Taqqi, a young blind Inuit boy, lives with his sister in the care

grandmother. To become a man, he wants to kill a polar bear, « wants to see, wants to know, wants to be able ». With his dog, he embarks on a quest to discover the world and the kingdom of the Great Ones.

Taqqi, un joven inuit ciego, vive con su hermana y una abuela cascarrabias

abuela. Para convertirse en un hombre, quiere matar a un oso polar, « quiere ver, quiere saber, quiere poder ». Con su perro, emprende una búsqueda para descubrir el mundo y el reino de los Grandes.

Taqqi, ein blinder Inuit-Junge, lebt mit seiner Schwester bei einer Großmutter

einer zänkischen Mutter. Um ein Mann zu werden, will er einen Eisbären töten, « will sehen, will wissen, will können ». So macht er sich mit seinem Hund auf die Suche nach der Welt und dem Reich der Großen.

