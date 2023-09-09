Forum des Associations à Prayssac Espace Maurice Faure Prayssac, 9 septembre 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

La Mairie et le Centre de Loisirs » Cerf Volant » de Prayssac vous proposent de venir découvrir les différentes associations sportives et culturelles présentes sur la commune. Des stands seront mis en place..

2023-09-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-09 18:00:00. EUR.

Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



The Mairie and the Centre de Loisirs « Cerf Volant » in Prayssac invite you to come and discover the various sporting and cultural associations in the commune. Stands will be set up.

El Ayuntamiento y el Centro de Ocio « Cerf Volant » de Prayssac le invitan a descubrir las distintas asociaciones deportivas y culturales del municipio. Se instalarán stands.

Das Rathaus und das Freizeitzentrum « Cerf Volant » in Prayssac laden Sie ein, die verschiedenen Sport- und Kulturvereine in der Gemeinde zu entdecken. Es werden Stände aufgebaut.

