25ème Festival de Tango: Documentaire et milonga Espace Maurice Faure Prayssac, 27 juillet 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Pour la 25e édition du festival de Prayssac organisée par le Temps du Tango, vous assisterez à la projection du documentaire « Suite Juarez ». DJ Marcela animera quant à elle la milonga de la soirée.

Pitch de « Suite Juarez »:

Ce documentaire est dédié à la longue carrière du chanteur-bandonéoniste argentin Ruben Juarez, considéré comme un artiste unique dans l’histoire de la musique de tango.

Dans l’univers du tango argentin, Ruben Juarez occupe une place à part.

Très peu d’artistes ont fait carrière dans le double registre de chanteur et de bandonéoniste, aucun n’a su, comme lui, affirmer une telle virtuosité comme interprète et comme créateur.

De grands noms de la musique emblématique de Buenos Aires sont venus témoigner pour ce documentaire devant la caméra de Jean-Luc Thomas et Alejandro Venturini de ce que fut Juárez, de sa personnalité, de son génie singulier et de son héritage artistique. Ses enfants, son épouse, ont aussi ouvert le livre d’une tribu dont le chef, débonnaire et tonitruant, coups de cœur et coups de gueule, guettait sans relâche le nouveau défi, le prochain tango..

2023-07-27 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-28 02:00:00. 15 EUR.

Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



For the 25th edition of the Prayssac festival organized by Temps du Tango, you’ll be treated to a screening of the documentary « Suite Juarez ». DJ Marcela will host the evening’s milonga.

Pitch of « Suite Juarez »:

This documentary is dedicated to the long career of Argentine singer-bandoneonist Ruben Juarez, considered a unique artist in the history of tango music.

In the world of Argentine tango, Ruben Juarez occupies a special place.

Very few artists have had a career as both singer and bandoneonist, and none has been as virtuosic a performer and creator as he.

For this documentary, Jean-Luc Thomas and Alejandro Venturini interviewed some of the great names in Buenos Aires music, to find out more about Juárez, his personality, his singular genius and his artistic legacy. His children, his wife, also opened the book of a tribe whose leader, debonair and thunderous, heartfelt and outspoken, was always on the lookout for the next challenge, the next tango.

Con motivo de la 25ª edición del festival Prayssac, organizado por Temps du Tango, se proyectará el documental « Suite Juarez ». DJ Marcela animará la milonga de la noche.

Proyección de « Suite Juarez »:

Este documental está dedicado a la larga carrera del cantante y bandoneonista argentino Rubén Juárez, considerado un artista único en la historia de la música de tango.

Rubén Juárez ocupa un lugar especial en el mundo del tango argentino.

Muy pocos artistas han hecho carrera como cantante y bandoneonista a la vez, y ninguno ha demostrado tal virtuosismo como intérprete y creador.

Para este documental, Jean-Luc Thomas y Alejandro Venturini han pedido a algunos de los grandes nombres de la música de Buenos Aires que hablen de Juárez, de su personalidad, de su genio singular y de su legado artístico. Sus hijos y su mujer también han abierto el libro de una tribu cuyo líder, desenvuelto y estruendoso, sincero y franco, siempre estaba a la caza del próximo desafío, del próximo tango.

Ausgabe des Festivals in Prayssac, das von Le Temps du Tango organisiert wird, wird der Dokumentarfilm « Suite Juarez » gezeigt. DJ Marcela wird ihrerseits die Milonga des Abends moderieren.

Pitch von « Suite Juarez »:

Dieser Dokumentarfilm ist der langen Karriere des argentinischen Sängers und Bandoneonisten Ruben Juarez gewidmet, der als einzigartiger Künstler in der Geschichte der Tangomusik gilt.

In der Welt des argentinischen Tangos nimmt Ruben Juarez eine Sonderstellung ein.

Nur wenige Künstler haben sowohl als Sänger als auch als Bandoneonist Karriere gemacht, und keiner hat wie er eine derartige Virtuosität als Interpret und Schöpfer an den Tag gelegt.

Die großen Namen der Musikszene von Buenos Aires haben für diesen Dokumentarfilm vor der Kamera von Jean-Luc Thomas und Alejandro Venturini über Juárez, seine Persönlichkeit, sein einzigartiges Genie und sein künstlerisches Erbe berichtet. Seine Kinder und seine Frau haben ebenfalls das Buch eines Stammes geöffnet, dessen Oberhaupt, unaufgeregt und donnernd, mit Herzensschlägen und Schimpftiraden, unermüdlich nach einer neuen Herausforderung, dem nächsten Tango Ausschau hielt.

