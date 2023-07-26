25ème Festival de Tango: Milonga et show Espace Maurice Faure Prayssac, 26 juillet 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Pour la 25e édition du festival de Prayssac organisée par le Temps du Tango, DJ Sebastián vous fera danser pour cette milonga. Les maestros Marcela et Stefano assureront le show..

2023-07-26 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-27 02:00:00. 15 EUR.

Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



For the 25th edition of the Prayssac festival organized by Temps du Tango, DJ Sebastián will get you dancing for this milonga. Maestros Marcela and Stefano will provide the show.

Con motivo de la 25ª edición del festival Prayssac, organizado por Temps du Tango, DJ Sebastián le hará bailar en esta milonga. La animación correrá a cargo de los maestros Marcela y Stefano.

Ausgabe des Festivals in Prayssac, das von Le Temps du Tango organisiert wird, wird DJ Sebastián Sie auf dieser Milonga zum Tanzen bringen. Die Maestros Marcela und Stefano werden für die Show sorgen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot