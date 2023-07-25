25ème Festival de Tango: Atelier Chacarera, milonga et show Espace Maurice Faure Prayssac, 25 juillet 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Pour la 25e édition du festival de Prayssac organisée par le Temps du Tango, venez vous initier à la chacarera (danse folklorique argentine). La milonga sera animée par DJ Marie-Rose et les maestros Laura et Sebastián vous feront une démonstration..

2023-07-25 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-26 02:00:00. 85 EUR.

Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



For the 25th edition of the Prayssac festival organized by Temps du Tango, come and learn the chacarera (Argentine folk dance). The milonga will be hosted by DJ Marie-Rose, and maestros Laura and Sebastián will give a demonstration.

Con motivo de la 25ª edición del festival Prayssac, organizado por Temps du Tango, venga a probar la chacarera (baile folclórico argentino). La milonga estará animada por DJ Marie-Rose, y los maestros Laura y Sebastián le harán una demostración.

Ausgabe des Festivals in Prayssac, das von Le Temps du Tango organisiert wird, können Sie sich in die Chacarera (argentinischer Volkstanz) einführen lassen. Die Milonga wird von DJ Marie-Rose moderiert und die Maestros Laura und Sebastián werden Ihnen eine Vorführung geben.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot