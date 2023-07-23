25ème Festival de Tango: Grande milonga avec le Cuarteto Pichuco Espace Maurice Faure Prayssac, 23 juillet 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Pour la 25e édition du festival de Prayssac organisée par le Temps du Tango, nous vous proposons un grande soirée de fête et de danse avec une grande milonga accompagnée par le Cuarteto Pichuco, jusqu’à 2h du matin..

2023-07-23 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-24 02:00:00. 85 EUR.

Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



For the 25th edition of the Prayssac festival organized by Le Temps du Tango, we’re offering a great evening of celebration and dance, with a milonga accompanied by Cuarteto Pichuco, until 2am.

Para la 25ª edición del festival Prayssac, organizado por Temps du Tango, le proponemos una gran noche de fiesta y baile, con una milonga acompañada por el Cuarteto Pichuco hasta las 2 de la madrugada.

Ausgabe des Festivals in Prayssac, das von Le Temps du Tango organisiert wird, bieten wir Ihnen einen großen Fest- und Tanzabend mit einer großen Milonga, die vom Cuarteto Pichuco begleitet wird und bis 2 Uhr morgens dauert.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot