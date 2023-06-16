Concert Stardoc Espace Maurice Faure Prayssac, 16 juin 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

L’atelier chanson de Prayssac, Stradoc, donnera son concert annuel durant lequel vous découvrirez des chansons individuelles ou en groupe. Au programme, des chansons des répertoires français, anglais, espagnol et néerlandais..

2023-06-16 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-16 . EUR.

Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



The Prayssac song workshop, Stradoc, will be giving its annual concert, featuring individual and group songs. The program includes songs from the French, English, Spanish and Dutch repertoires.

El taller de canto de Prayssac, Stradoc, ofrecerá su concierto anual, durante el cual se podrán descubrir canciones individuales o en grupo. El programa incluye canciones de los repertorios francés, inglés, español y neerlandés.

Der Chanson-Workshop von Prayssac, Stradoc, gibt sein Jahreskonzert, bei dem Sie einzelne Lieder oder Gruppenlieder entdecken können. Auf dem Programm stehen Lieder aus dem französischen, englischen, spanischen und niederländischen Repertoire.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par OT CVL Vignoble