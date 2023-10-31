La médiathèque fête Halloween Espace Marc Lauga – médiathèque Escource, 31 octobre 2023, Escource.

Escource,Landes

Au programme :

11h00 à 11h30 – Heure du conte avec de belles histoires de sorcières

14h00 à 15h30 – Viens décorer la médiathèque … déguisements recommandés !

15h30 à 16h00 – Gouter offert

16h00 à 17h15 – Film « La prophétie de l’horloge »

Animation pour ceux « qu’ont même pas peur ».

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. .

Espace Marc Lauga – médiathèque

Escource 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Program:

11:00 am to 11:30 am – Story time with witch stories

2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – Come and decorate the multimedia library… costumes recommended!

3:30 to 4:00 pm – Complimentary snack

4:00 pm to 5:15 pm – Film « La prophétie de l’horloge » (The Clock’s Prophecy)

Animation for those « who aren’t even afraid »

En el programa:

de 11.00 a 11.30 h – Hora del cuento con historias de brujas

14.00 a 15.30 h – Ven a decorar la biblioteca multimedia… se recomienda disfrazarse

15h30 a 16h00 – Merienda ofrecida

16h00 a 17h15 – Película « La prophétie de l’horloge » (La profecía del reloj)

Actividades para los que « ni siquiera tienen miedo »

Auf dem Programm stehen:

11:00 bis 11:30 Uhr – Märchenstunde mit schönen Hexengeschichten

14:00 bis 15:30 Uhr – Komm und dekoriere die Mediathek … verkleidung empfohlen!

15:30 bis 16:00 Uhr – Kostenloser Gouter

16:00 bis 17:15 Uhr – Film « The Clock Prophecy » (Die Prophezeiung der Uhr)

Animation für diejenigen, die « nicht einmal Angst haben »

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OT Cœur Haute Lande