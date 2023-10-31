- Cet évènement est passé
La médiathèque fête Halloween Espace Marc Lauga – médiathèque Escource
La médiathèque fête Halloween Espace Marc Lauga – médiathèque Escource, 31 octobre 2023, Escource.
Escource,Landes
Au programme :
11h00 à 11h30 – Heure du conte avec de belles histoires de sorcières
14h00 à 15h30 – Viens décorer la médiathèque … déguisements recommandés !
15h30 à 16h00 – Gouter offert
16h00 à 17h15 – Film « La prophétie de l’horloge »
Animation pour ceux « qu’ont même pas peur ».
2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. .
Espace Marc Lauga – médiathèque
Escource 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Program:
11:00 am to 11:30 am – Story time with witch stories
2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – Come and decorate the multimedia library… costumes recommended!
3:30 to 4:00 pm – Complimentary snack
4:00 pm to 5:15 pm – Film « La prophétie de l’horloge » (The Clock’s Prophecy)
Animation for those « who aren’t even afraid »
En el programa:
de 11.00 a 11.30 h – Hora del cuento con historias de brujas
14.00 a 15.30 h – Ven a decorar la biblioteca multimedia… se recomienda disfrazarse
15h30 a 16h00 – Merienda ofrecida
16h00 a 17h15 – Película « La prophétie de l’horloge » (La profecía del reloj)
Actividades para los que « ni siquiera tienen miedo »
Auf dem Programm stehen:
11:00 bis 11:30 Uhr – Märchenstunde mit schönen Hexengeschichten
14:00 bis 15:30 Uhr – Komm und dekoriere die Mediathek … verkleidung empfohlen!
15:30 bis 16:00 Uhr – Kostenloser Gouter
16:00 bis 17:15 Uhr – Film « The Clock Prophecy » (Die Prophezeiung der Uhr)
Animation für diejenigen, die « nicht einmal Angst haben »
Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OT Cœur Haute Lande