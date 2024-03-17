Spectacle : Lily Poppins in Scotland Espace Manufacture Issy-les-Moulineaux, 17 mars 2024, Issy-les-Moulineaux.

Spectacle : Lily Poppins in Scotland Dimanche 17 mars 2024, 14h30, 16h00 Espace Manufacture Sur inscription

Spectacle : Lily Poppins in Scotland

Par la compagnie Globe Théâtre

Grâce à son parapluie magique, Lily espère bien percer le mystère du monstre du Loch Ness … mais Lily n’aime pas les fantômes !

Murdock compte bien profiter de la situation pour s’amuser avec les enfants en Écosse.

Sur inscription, en famille, à partir de 6 ans

Dimanche 17 mars à 14h30 et 16h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyHNOPfthSI

Espace Manufacture 28, esplanade de la manufacture 92120 Issy-les-Moulineaux Issy-les-Moulineaux 92130 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.issy.com/reservation-maisonsdequartierissy »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Delphine Denis », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « Tease Lily Poppins in Scotland », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fyHNOPfthSI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyHNOPfthSI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzOGjtyUxjAOP3rfNFFg6Uw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyHNOPfthSI »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-03-17T14:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T15:30:00+01:00

2024-03-17T16:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T17:00:00+01:00

CLAVIM MaisondIssy

Cie Globe Théâtre