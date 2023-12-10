MARCHÉ DE NOËL espace Koenig Insming, 10 décembre 2023, Insming.

Insming,Moselle

Au programme de ce marché de Noël: Animation, Petite restauration, Vin chaud et Photo avec le Père Noël.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-10 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

espace Koenig

Insming 57670 Moselle Grand Est



The program for this Christmas market includes entertainment, snacks, mulled wine and a photo with Santa Claus.

El programa de este mercado navideño incluye entretenimiento, aperitivos, vino caliente y una foto con Papá Noel.

Auf dem Programm dieses Weihnachtsmarktes stehen: Animation, kleine Speisen, Glühwein und ein Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS