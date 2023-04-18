Calum Scott Espace Julien, 18 avril 2023, Marseille.

Calum Scott Mardi 18 avril, 19h30 Espace Julien 31,80€

En mars 2016, Scott a sorti sa version de « Dancing on My Own » comme son premier single solo. Cette chanson a été utilisée dans un épisode de la série télévisée populaire The Vampire Diaries, et s’est vendue à plus de 600 000 exemplaires. Plus tard en mai, il a annoncé qu’il avait signé un contrat avec Capitol Records, et en 2018, il a publié son premier album, Only Human. L’ensemble a atteint la quatrième place au Royaume-Uni. Il a été suivi d’une édition deluxe qui comprenait trois titres supplémentaires, dont le single « No Matter What ». Dans la première moitié de l’année 2021, Scott a sorti un trio d’EPs basés sur le matériel de son premier album : Only Acoustic, Only Collabs, et Only Love. ~ John D. Buchanan, Rovi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShZ978fBl6Y

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-18T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-18T22:30:00+02:00

