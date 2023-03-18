Festival avec le temps: Bertrand Belin + Château Forte Espace Julien, 18 mars 2023, Marseille.

Festival avec le temps: Bertrand Belin + Château Forte Samedi 18 mars 2023, 19h30 Espace Julien

29 / 27€

Espace Julien 39 cours Julien, 13006 Marseille



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgZeFZcHhNQ Tambour Vision, le septième album de Bertrand Belin est comparable à un antidote venant apaiser nos angoisses et combler et nos solitudes. L’auteur-compositeur-interprète français accompagné de sa traditionnelle guitare, sera à retrouver à l’Espace Julien pour une valse des mots qui se mêlent à des motifs mélodiques ciselés et nappés de son timbre grave et profond. Après leur date parisienne, c’est à Marseille que le duo Château Forte nous emportera avec sa pop minimaliste, délicate, animale, douce et poétique où

se rencontrent les voix de Lola-Lý et Clément.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klF0aEE0lOg

️ Samedi 18 mars 2023

⏱️ 19h30 : ouverture des portes

