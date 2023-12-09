MARCHE DE NOEL ESPACE JEAN RENÉ CHABANON Villaudric
Catégories d’Évènement:
MARCHE DE NOEL ESPACE JEAN RENÉ CHABANON Villaudric, 9 décembre 2023, Villaudric.
Villaudric,Haute-Garonne
Marché de Noël et Noël des enfants !.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. .
ESPACE JEAN RENÉ CHABANON
Villaudric 31620 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Christmas market and children’s Christmas!
Mercado navideño y Navidad infantil
Weihnachtsmarkt und Kinderweihnachten!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE