Estiv’ARTS 2023 Espace Jean Moulin Villeréal, 8 août 2023, Villeréal.

Villeréal,Lot-et-Garonne

11 artistes aux différents univers vous invitent à découvrir leur créations : peinture, aquarelle, photo, expo fluo, street, tableaux japonais, art de la fibre art, livres pour enfants.

Vernissage le 8 août à 18h.

Exposants : Acry Spray (Street art), Marie-Hélène Anselmino (aquarelle), Virginie Blondel (photo), Sophie Charles (art de la fibre), Juliette Dumon (peinture), Fred Filhol (expo fluo), Jacky Levy (photo), Irène Pasqualin (peinture, photo, livres pour enfants), Adrien Sautel & Nymphéa Bousser (photo), Jacques Vanicatte (photo), Pierrette Vanicatte (tableaux japonais)..

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-17 19:00:00. EUR.

Espace Jean Moulin Place Jean Moulin

Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



11 artists from different worlds invite you to discover their creations: painting, watercolor, photography, fluo exhibition, street art, Japanese paintings, fiber art, children’s books.

Opening on August 8 at 6pm.

Exhibitors : Acry Spray (Street art), Marie-Hélène Anselmino (watercolor), Virginie Blondel (photo), Sophie Charles (fiber art), Juliette Dumon (painting), Fred Filhol (fluo expo), Jacky Levy (photo), Irène Pasqualin (painting, photo, children’s books), Adrien Sautel & Nymphéa Bousser (photo), Jacques Vanicatte (photo), Pierrette Vanicatte (Japanese paintings).

11 artistas de mundos diferentes le invitan a descubrir sus creaciones: pintura, acuarela, fotografía, exposiciones fluorescentes, arte callejero, pintura japonesa, arte en fibra y libros infantiles.

Inauguración el 8 de agosto a las 18.00 h.

Expositores : Acry Spray (arte callejero), Marie-Hélène Anselmino (acuarela), Virginie Blondel (fotografía), Sophie Charles (arte en fibra), Juliette Dumon (pintura), Fred Filhol (exposición fluorescente), Jacky Levy (fotografía), Irène Pasqualin (pintura, fotografía, libros infantiles), Adrien Sautel & Nymphéa Bousser (fotografía), Jacques Vanicatte (fotografía), Pierrette Vanicatte (pinturas japonesas).

11 Künstler aus verschiedenen Welten laden Sie ein, ihre Kreationen zu entdecken: Malerei, Aquarell, Foto, Fluo-Expo, Street Art, japanische Bilder, Faserkunst, Kinderbücher.

Vernissage am 8. August um 18 Uhr.

Aussteller : Acry Spray (Street Art), Marie-Hélène Anselmino (Aquarell), Virginie Blondel (Foto), Sophie Charles (Faserkunst), Juliette Dumon (Malerei), Fred Filhol (Fluo-Expo), Jacky Levy (Foto), Irène Pasqualin (Malerei, Foto, Kinderbücher), Adrien Sautel & Nymphéa Bousser (Foto), Jacques Vanicatte (Foto), Pierrette Vanicatte (japanische Bilder).

